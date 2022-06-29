Vectorspace AI (VXV) Tops One Day Volume of $78,180.00

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $19.62 million and $78,180.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002446 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00261054 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000410 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.48 or 0.01963321 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006297 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,917,565 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars.

