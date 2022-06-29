Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.467 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund stock opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.11. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $156.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 835.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter worth $583,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 49.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter worth $446,000.

