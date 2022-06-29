Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund stock opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average of $178.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 52 week low of $140.37 and a 52 week high of $240.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

