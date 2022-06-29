Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.679 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $174.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $165.63 and a 1-year high of $220.90.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.