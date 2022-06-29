Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

VONG stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 475,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 142,617 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,736,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,893,000 after buying an additional 76,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after buying an additional 74,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.