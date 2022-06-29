Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

