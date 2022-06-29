Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Cut by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,572,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $183.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44.
See Also
