Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Raised by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after buying an additional 45,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,609,000 after buying an additional 41,109 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after buying an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after buying an additional 121,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,686. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

