Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 199.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.