Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1784 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

TSE:VGRO traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.69. 38,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.58. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a 12-month low of C$27.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.13.

