Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 208.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 147,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,078.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 124,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,569. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

