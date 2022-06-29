Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.