Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Resource Planning Group’s 7th Largest Position

Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 61,312 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

