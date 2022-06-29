Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3201 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of VCE stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,343. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$41.21 and a twelve month high of C$48.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.80.

