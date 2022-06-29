Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (VCNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 11th

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1663 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

VCNS stock traded up 0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 25.19. 672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,695. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 1 year low of 24.77 and a 1 year high of 29.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is 27.39.

