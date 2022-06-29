VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.6% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,444,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 96,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,053,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 907,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,864,895. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

