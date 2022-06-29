Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Position Boosted by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,830 shares during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after buying an additional 131,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,909,000 after buying an additional 103,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after buying an additional 885,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after buying an additional 196,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 171,565 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,611.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

VNDA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $602.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

