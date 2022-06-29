Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.60

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:VIP opened at GBX 264.78 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 268.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.31. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 208 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.37). The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.06 million and a PE ratio of 4.78.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

