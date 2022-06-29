Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.60

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:VIP opened at GBX 264.78 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 268.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.31. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 208 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.37). The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.06 million and a PE ratio of 4.78.
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.