Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Trading Up 1.4%

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 3,428,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,683,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77.
About Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.