Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Trading Up 1.4%

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 3,428,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,683,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Valley National Bancorp ( NYSE:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $356.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million.

About Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

