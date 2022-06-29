Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF) Stock Price Down 2%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.03. 363,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 498,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.