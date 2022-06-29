Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 135,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,316. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

