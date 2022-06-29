Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter.

RYH stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.27. 5,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $251.96 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.05.

