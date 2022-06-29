Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXJ traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. 3,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.65. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.