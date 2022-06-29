Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.95 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,092 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

SCHB traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,239. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

