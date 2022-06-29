Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 838.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,494 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the period.

SPLV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.76. The stock had a trading volume of 143,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,934. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

