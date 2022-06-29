Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,111 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.68. 15,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,110. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.32.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

