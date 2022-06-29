Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 66,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.70.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

