Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

VLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,995 shares during the period. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $86,168,000. Finally, Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $147,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLN opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

