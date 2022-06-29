Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VCSA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of VCSA opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,125.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vacasa by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

