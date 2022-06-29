UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Market Cap of $567,766.21

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. UREEQA has a market cap of $567,766.21 and $518.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,277.66 or 0.26260451 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00183328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00088069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014912 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

