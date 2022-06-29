Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 39.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $37.49.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,847,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after buying an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after acquiring an additional 706,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.