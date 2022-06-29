Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $101.68

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.68 and last traded at $102.35, with a volume of 3649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.14.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average is $144.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

