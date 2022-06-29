Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.18

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and traded as low as $25.95. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 97,201 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $283.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.