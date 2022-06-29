Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Capitalization Tops $932,444.81

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unistake has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $932,444.81 and approximately $320.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unistake

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

