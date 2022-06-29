Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $60.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

