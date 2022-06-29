UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99-2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.65-$6.85 EPS.

UniFirst stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $161.86. 1,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,208. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.12. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $242.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

