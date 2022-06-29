Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.73

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 445655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 64,712 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.