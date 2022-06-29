Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 150 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 1.6% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nucor by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 26,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,084,000 after acquiring an additional 59,134 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

