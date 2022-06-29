Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $981,000 Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.48% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at about $978,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 264,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 34,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 34,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

