Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in British American Tobacco by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 109,887 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

