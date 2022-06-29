Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.67. 699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,866. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.54.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.62.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

