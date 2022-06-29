Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 736 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 57,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,941. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

