Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,111. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

