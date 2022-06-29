Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 45,904 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,904 shares during the period. The New Germany Fund comprises approximately 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,334,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE GF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. 12,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,364. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

About The New Germany Fund (Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.