uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 7,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 183,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.38.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 96.46% and a negative net margin of 53.80%. The business had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Rating ) by 118.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of uCloudlink Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

