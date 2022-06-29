uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 7,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 183,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.38.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 96.46% and a negative net margin of 53.80%. The business had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL)
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
