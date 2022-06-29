Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

UBER stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

