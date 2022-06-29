Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $48.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of UBER opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

