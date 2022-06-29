Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 183,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.31. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $952.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,876.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tutor Perini by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 23.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 33.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tutor Perini by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

