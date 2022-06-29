Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.56

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 4782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $766.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 424,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 265,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,248 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

