Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $98.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.